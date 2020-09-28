In Omsk, in the city clinical perinatal center, partner childbirth has resumed, when a spouse or one of close relatives may be present next to the expectant mother at the birth of the baby. This type of service was not available due to the difficult epidemiological situation in the region.

As writes IA “OMSKREGION”, in order to obtain permission to participate in childbirth, the partner must provide a certificate with a negative PCR test result. The validity of such a certificate is no more than 14 days.

Omsk is now in the second phase of abandoning the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus. In particular, it is allowed to play sports on the street, fitness centers have resumed, some enterprises are working, restrictions on full-time work of educational institutions have been lifted, large shops and retail outlets, including street ones, are operating. Cafes and restaurants are open with restrictions.

Over the entire time of the pandemic in the Omsk region, 10,765 cases of coronavirus were detected, 284 people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 died.