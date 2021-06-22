Partner Colorado Credit Union in Arvada, Colorado, named Doug Fagan as its next president and CEO.

Fagan replaces Sundie Seefried , who announced her retirement effective July 1. Seefried will be CEO of Safe Harbor Financial, which is the cannabis banking arm of Partner Colorado.

Fagan has been the $ 564 million-asset credit union’s chief financial officer for almost four years.

Before that he was senior vice president of finance at MidFlorida Credit Union in Lakeland, Florida, for seven years. Fagan was also the vice president of finance at Bay Gulf Credit Union before it merged with MidFlorida in 2010.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to appoint Doug as president and CEO as we value his contributions to our success. He has demonstrated his commitment to our mission and core values ​​since joining Partner Colorado in 2017, and we are confident that he will continue to ensure quality service to members and community engagement, ”said Linda Head, Partner Colorado chairperson, in a press release.

Seefried served as Partner Colorado’s CEO for 20 years. The company recently decided the cannabis program was taking too much time and attention from the general operations of the credit union, so it decided to separate all things cannabis-related into its own division.

“I have big shoes to fill, but I am excited and ready to continue the growth and success of Partner Colorado,” Fagan said in the press release.

Partner Colorado earned more than $ 1.6 million in the first quarter, roughly three times the $ 544,000 it earned a year earlier, according to call report data from the National Credit Union Administration.