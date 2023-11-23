The 43-year-old man, resident in Trinitapoli, in the province of Barletta-Andria-Trani, is accused of family abuse and vehicular homicide. The man, arrested this morning at dawn by the police, was driving the car involved in a road accident last July in Cerignola (Foggia), in which his partner and two children, of the four who were on board, lost their lives of the car, and a motorcyclist with whom the vehicle collided. The investigations revealed a family picture of mistreatment and harassment. The victims were the woman and her minor children who, in addition to suffering the violence, would have witnessed her violence towards their mother.

The investigations began following the accident that occurred on state road 544 – ‘Tressanti’, in which the car driven by the 43-year-old and with his partner and four of his five children on board collided with a motorbike. The Carabinieri of the Cerignola Company intervened at the site of the accident and took care of the road surveys.

The Trinitapoli military undertook an investigative activity, coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Foggia, from which a familiar picture emerged made up of daily mistreatment, harassment and physical and moral violence of the man towards his family. In particular, the investigative investigations ascertained how the man had displayed extremely violent attitudes in multiple situations, threatening the entire family with death on several occasions. He is now in prison.