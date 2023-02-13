Liverpool has the first league victory of 2023. Partly due to Cody Gakpo’s first goal in English service, Liverpool won 2-0 in the derby against fellow townsman Everton. Liverpool climbs to ninth place with the victory, while Everton are still below the relegation zone.

Gakpo failed to score a goal or provide an assist in his first six games for Liverpool. Nevertheless, the attacker was allowed to start in the front alongside Mohamed Salah and Darwin Núñez.

The home side took the lead from the switch at Anfield in the first half after James Tarkowski saw his header hit the post at the far end. Núñez was sent off on the left. He ran fast and gave well to Salah who tapped in with a high leg.

Shortly after the break, Gakpo was able to tap into the 2-0 on a pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold. With the goal, he follows in the footsteps of teammate Virgil van Dijk, who also scored his first goal for Liverpool in the derby against Everton. Van Dijk was back in the squad for the first time since he was injured in the game against Brentford at the beginning of January. Gakpo was substituted for Roberto Firmino in the final phase.





Liverpool passed Chelsea through the win and is ninth in the Premier League with 32 points. That is 19 fewer than leader Arsenal. It was Liverpool’s first league win since December 30.





