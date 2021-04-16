D.he federal and state transport ministers have agreed on a new catalog of fines after months of tug-of-war. In many respects, the plan provides for massive increases in fines for violations of the road traffic regulations. The agreement was announced on Friday at the Conference of Transport Ministers (VMK) chaired by Bremen. Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) spoke of a “huge breakthrough” and a fair compromise.

The controversial tightening of the driving bans is off the table. For this, however, the fines were partly doubled and new offenses were introduced. Anyone who does not form an emergency lane in a traffic jam or even uses one themselves must expect a fine of between 200 and 320 euros and a month’s driving ban. Drivers who park their vehicle under the general no-stopping or parking ban will in future find a ticket under the windshield wiper of up to 55 euros instead of the previous 15 euros.

Almost two dozen points are on the long list of the draft reform for the catalog of fines regulation, which was also called the “Schaefer Compromise” among participants: Federal Transport Minister Scheuer and the chairman of the VMK, Bremen’s Transport and Mobility Senator Maike Schaefer (Greens), had the compromise negotiated, which the countries then unanimously approved. The agreement came as a surprise, but there were good fireside chats on Thursday evening, according to participants.

The dispute dragged on since February last year. At that time, the change to the StVO was decided, but was then collected again due to a formal error. Therefore, the old penalties continued to apply – which also blocked new rules for better protection of cyclists. In the tug of war, the Union and the Greens accused each other of blocking each other. In particular, the Union considered the tightened rules for driving too fast and the quicker imposition of a one-month driving ban to be excessive.