The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather today to be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times in some eastern and northern areas, with a chance of rain, and humid at night and Tuesday morning in some inland areas, and winds are light to moderate, sometimes active in the north.

The center also expected that the winds will be southwesterly to southeasterly, shifting to northeasterly from 10 to 25, reaching 40 km / h, and the Arabian Gulf will be moderate to light waves, while the first tide will occur at 12:20 and the second tide at 00:52 , and the first islands at 18:43 and the second islands at 06:18. The center expected that the Sea of ​​Oman will be light in waves, while the first tide will occur at 08:16 and the second tide at 21:44, the first islands at 15:04 and the second islands at 03:21.