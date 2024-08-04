The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather today and tomorrow to be clear to partly cloudy and dusty at times, with low clouds appearing on the east coast, and the winds will be northwesterly, turning to southeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust and dirt, and leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility.

Its speed ranges between 15 and 25 km per hour, and may reach 40 km per hour.

The sea waves will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf, and light to moderate in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that the expected weather on Tuesday will be partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times, with the possibility of rain falling in some areas, especially the eastern and southern regions, with a drop in temperatures.

Winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust and dirt. Their speed will range between 15 and 25 km/h and may reach 40 km/h. Sea waves will be light to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center explained that the forecasts for the month of August indicate that the rainfall rate will be about 5.3 mm, noting that the maximum relative humidity rate will increase, especially in the morning in some areas.

The maximum relative humidity is expected to reach 72%, while the expected temperature will be around average and may rise slightly.

The expected average during August at the country level will be 35.7 degrees Celsius.