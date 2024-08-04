The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times, with low clouds appearing on the east coast, with the possibility of cumulus clouds forming in the east and south in the afternoon, which may be accompanied by rain.

The center explained, in its daily statement, that the winds will be light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust and dirt, and their movement will be northwesterly to southeasterly, and their speed will range between 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to moderate, sometimes rough. High tide will occur at 15:17, high tide at 01:20, low tide at 08:08 and low tide at 19:14.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are moderate to rough. The first high tide occurs at 10:58 and the second high tide at 22:06, the first low tide at 16:55 and the second low tide at 04:47.