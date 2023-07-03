The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather today will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, and clouds will appear in the east and may be cumulus cumulus in the afternoon, and humid at night and tomorrow morning over some coastal and inland areas, with the chance of fog or light mist formation, and winds light to moderate speed, brisk at times. Dusty during the day. The center also expected that the wind movement would be southwesterly and northwesterly, from 10 to 25 and might reach 40 kilometers per hour. He expected that the Arabian Gulf would be light to medium waves that might sometimes disturb westward during the day, while the first tide occurs at 14:18, the second tide at 00:34, the first tide at 07:42, the second tide at 18:07, and the sea Oman has light waves, while the first tide occurs at 10:10, the second tide at 20:56, the first tide at 15:50, and the second tide at 03:49.