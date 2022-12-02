The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with the possibility of light rain in some coastal and eastern areas, and humid at night and Sunday morning, with the possibility of fog or light mist formation in some inland areas, and winds are light to moderate speed, brisk at times, northerly. East-Northwesterly / 15 to 25, up to 35 km/h.

The center pointed out – in its daily bulletin – that the Arabian Gulf will be medium to light waves, while the first tide will occur at 09:45 and the second at 21:24, and the first tide will occur at 15:59 and the second at 03:23.

He noted that the Sea of ​​Oman will have light waves, while the first tide will occur at 19:04, the second at 06:19, the first tide at 12:39, and the second at 00:26.