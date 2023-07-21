The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be fair to partly cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, and it will be humid at night and Saturday morning with a chance of fog or light mist formation on some coastal and inland western areas, and winds are light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day. The center also expected that the winds would be southeasterly, shifting to northwesterly 15-25, reaching 35 km/h.

The Arabian Gulf is light waves, and the first tide occurs at 16:25, the second tide at 02:59, the first tide at 09:37 and the second tide at 21:01, and the Sea of ​​Oman is light to medium waves.