Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy and some light rain may fall on the sea and islands in the west in the morning, with a decrease in temperatures, and it will be wet at night and morning after tomorrow with the possibility of fog or light fog in some eastern regions, and the winds are moderate Speed: It is active in the afternoon, especially at the sea, and it is northeast to northwest / 15-30, reaching 40 km / h on the sea.

The center said in a statement that the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be moderate and sometimes turbulent in the evening.