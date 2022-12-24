The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be partly cloudy to cloudy in the northern and eastern regions, and some coastal areas, interspersed with some cumulus clouds accompanied by rain, with a noticeable decrease in temperatures, especially from the west, and the winds will be moderate to brisk, and sometimes strong.

He explained that the wind movement will be northwesterly (15 to 25 to 45 km/h). The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent to medium, and the first tide will occur at 13:31, and the second tide will occur at 04:07.

The first islands at 21:07, and the second islands at 08:08.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light to medium, and the first tide occurs at 10:12, the second tide at 23:54, the first tide at 16:57, and the second tide at 05:54.