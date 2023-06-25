The National Center of Meteorology expected that today’s weather will be partly cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear in the morning on the eastern coast, which may be cumulus in the afternoon over the mountains, noting that temperatures tend to drop.

He pointed out that the winds are easterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, and sometimes active, causing dust to the east and north, and its speed ranges from 10 to 25 km / h, reaching 40 km / h on the sea, which is medium to light in the Arabian Gulf and medium waves in the sea. Oman.

The center pointed out that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear in the morning on the eastern coast and may be cumulus in the afternoon over the mountains, while the wind will be northeasterly to southeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active to cause dust in the east and north, and it ranges Its speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that the weather next Wednesday will remain clear to partly cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear in the morning on the eastern coast and may be cumulus in the afternoon over the mountains, becoming humid at night until Thursday morning over some western coastal areas, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly light. To moderate speed, sometimes active causing dust, and its speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is light in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium in the Sea of ​​Oman.