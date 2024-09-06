Ciudad Juárez – This Friday, September 6, the Juárez-El Paso border region woke up at 21.1 degrees Celsius (70 Fahrenheit) and the maximum temperature will reach 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit), according to the Weather Channel.

The weather report says the sky will be partly cloudy with a maximum probability of precipitation of 15 percent.

Wind speeds are expected to range from 10 to 12 miles per hour (16 to 19 kilometers per hour), according to a report by Weather.com.