The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather today to be partly cloudy, with dust laden with sand from the north of the Arabian Gulf and the west, especially in the western and coastal areas, which may lead to a decrease in horizontal visibility and will be humid at night and tomorrow morning in some western coastal areas, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming.

The center added that the winds will be light to moderate in speed, moving southeast, northwest and northeast, with a speed of between 10 and 20 km/h, and may reach 30 km/h, and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light.

The first high tide occurs at 15:55, the second high tide at 01:25, the first low tide at 08:27, and the second low tide at 19:11.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light.

The first high tide occurs at 11:21, the second high tide at 22:09, the first low tide at 17:13, and the second low tide at 05:05.