The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be fair to partly cloudy, and it will be cloudy at times in some regions, especially the eastern ones, and tilted to heat during the day, and the winds are light to moderate speed, sometimes active in the east during the day. The center also expected the winds to be south-easterly to northeasterly / 10-20, reaching 35 km / h, and the Arabian Gulf is light waves, and the first tide will occur at 11:34, the second tide at 00:24 and the first tide at 17 : 54 and the second carrot at 06:24. The center expected the Sea of ​​Oman to be light waves, and the first tide would occur at 08:22, the second tide at 20:25, the first tide at 14:17 and the second tide at 02:52.





