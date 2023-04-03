The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be fair to partly cloudy in general, cloudy and dusty at times during the day in some areas, and humid at night and Tuesday morning in some inland areas, and the winds are moderate to brisk and strong at times, especially at the sea, causing dust and dust.

He also expected the winds to be: northwesterly 20 to 35, reaching 60 km / h, and the Arabian Gulf is very turbulent – turbulent, while the first tide will occur at 06:01, the first tide at 18:18, and the second tide at 06:13. The Sea of ​​Oman is very turbulent – turbulent, while the first tide will occur at 08:07, the second tide at 20:51, the first tide at 14:31, and the second tide at 03:06.