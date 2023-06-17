The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be fair to partly cloudy, becoming dusty at times, and winds are light to moderate in speed, brisk at times, causing dust and dust.

Wind movement: northwest from 10 to 25, reaching 40 km / h, and the waves in the Arabian Gulf are turbulent to medium, and the first tide occurs at 13:42, the second tide at 00:21, and the first tide at 17:54 and the second tide At 07:45.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be medium to light, and the first tide will occur at 10:02, the second tide at 20:29, the first tide at 15:33, and the second tide at 03:35.