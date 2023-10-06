Home page politics

From: Tadhg Nagel

Split

The Ukrainian counteroffensive is making slow progress, despite minor successes. Is there a lack of a strict hierarchy?

Kiev – The counteroffensive of the armed forces of Volodymyr Zelensky in the Ukraine war Despite some successes, progress is largely slow. The Russian Black Sea Fleet was forced to withdraw from the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed in 2014, through targeted attacks. In addition, Russia is slowly running out of generals as they have been liquidated by the Ukrainian armed forces or have fallen victim to domestic political tensions. However, large-scale land gains have not yet occurred.

Even western arms deliveries cannot change the fundamental problem in Ukraine: Russia has many times more soldiers available and can mobilize additional reserves. The invaded country only has the option of making the best possible use of the limited number of fighters. Good training and the use of skillful war tactics are crucial for possible success against Vladimir Putin’s armed forces.

Trenches and fortifications: Did Russia make better use of its time in the Ukraine war?

Konstantin Denisov, a fighter in the Russian Legion of Freedom, has an idea of ​​how this can be achieved. In a report from the Ukrainian radio station Radio NV The Russian, who voluntarily fights for Kiev, spoke about what Ukraine can learn from its enemy. According to Denisov, the Russians made good use of the time after the full invasion of Ukraine until the start of the major Ukrainian counteroffensive on the southern front in the summer of 2023. Trenches were dug and fortifications were built. At the same time, he doubted whether the Ukrainians would have followed suit with their occupiers.

Who is the “Legion of Freedom of Russia”? The Legion of Freedom of Russia, also known as Legion Svoboda Rossii in Russian and Legion Volya Rosii in Ukrainian, is a unit within the Ukrainian Armed Forces. She is part of the international volunteer corps that was founded in March 2022 after the Russian attack began. The Legion is composed of former members of the Russian armed forces as well as other Russian and Belarusian volunteers who were not previously members of military units. See also Counteroffensive launched against Russia? Experts puzzle

Ultimately, he wants to leave the assessment of the Ukrainian defenses that have been built in the meantime to the specialists. What is striking about the Russians is that they have a fixed command hierarchy. “They had to dig some trenches. They came to the farmer, to the utility company, pointed a machine gun, took the equipment and started shoveling, digging, mining and pouring concrete,” Denisov said.

Is the Ukrainian command hierarchy not strict enough in the war against Russia? © IMAGO/Ukraine Presidency/Ukrainian Pre

“Pick your nose and think”: Does Ukraine lack a strict hierarchy?

On the side of the Ukrainian armed forces, it often happens that officials or those responsible still need to be convinced. They would then “pick their noses and think about” whether they want to do something or not. However, wartime laws required a rigid command vertical. To be successful, you have to “set goals, define them, fulfill them and move on.” The Russians would learn warfare from the Ukrainiansso why not the other way around?

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo series

“We can also learn from them some elements of the enemy’s work – about centralization, executing all these orders and avoiding this laxity,” Denisov said. Although it only happened from time to time, there were cases in which they “almost had to persuade one, two or three officers to do their job.”

Denisov’s concerns could be justified, as another interview with the radio station shows. At the end of July, the editor-in-chief of the Ukrainian news portal Censor There stated that Ukraine has not yet established any defense lines. Neither in the Kupyansk sector nor in the Soledar, Bakhmut, Lysychansk and Severodonetsk front sectors. (tpn)