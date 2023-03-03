Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

In the Ukraine war there is probably a completely new factor: partisans. Russian volunteer corps are said to be attacking border villages in Russia. And opponents of the regime are apparently striking in Belarus.

Munich/Brjansk – Is Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin now really having problems on his own doorstep in the Ukraine war? Apparently Russian partisans attacked two Russian villages on the border with Ukraine and called for a fight against the regime in the Kremlin.

Ukraine War: Apparently Russian partisans attack border villages in Russia

The Kremlin confirmed this Thursday (March 2) that two border villages in the Russian region of Bryansk were attacked in the morning. Some reports speak of pro-Ukrainian resistance fighters because the men pictured on Twitter wear the yellow ribbons typical of Ukrainian units.

The situation was completely unclear in the evening. Other reports speak of Russian neo-Nazis. The men hoisted flags in front of the post office in the village of Sushany and in front of the health center in the village of Lubechanye, which they documented on social media. They described themselves as the “Russian Volunteer Corps” that “crossed the state border of the Russian Federation.”

This cannot be independently verified, nor can the Moscow version. Russian state media reported alleged “Ukrainian sabotage units” that “entered” Russian territory. Kyiv immediately denied this. Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the attack an “attack by terrorists” and that the Kremlin would “take measures to destroy them.”

Attack in Bryansk region: “Russian Volunteer Corps” claims attack

The Picture identified the two men who raised the flag in the village of Lubechanje. Accordingly, it is said to be the right-wing extremist Russian opposition figure Denis Nikitin, who fled Russia in 2017 and has been living in Ukraine since then. The second man is known by his combat name “Fortuna”. Loud t-online their flag was the flag of the far-right Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK).

On the video from Sushany, however, gunshots can be heard in the background. It is unclear whether there were skirmishes with regular Russian troops or with local police units. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army has repeatedly stationed supplies in the Bryansk region. In recent months, there have always been drone attacks here, which the Ukrainian armed forces have claimed – among other things, an oil depot in Bryansk caught fire. The oblast borders directly on Ukraine in western Russia and is around 280 kilometers north of Kiev.

Alleged Russian partisans: “Against Putin’s bloody Kremlin regime”

“We do not fight civilians and do not kill the unarmed,” she translated Picture the speech of one of the fighters. Another called on the Russian population to “fight against Putin’s bloody Kremlin regime.” On their Telegram page, the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) claimed responsibility: “The Russian Volunteer Corps came to the Bryansk region to show compatriots that there is hope that free Russian people will fight the regime with guns in their hands can.”

Mykhailo Podoljak, advisor to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj, described the action on Twitter as an alleged “deliberate provocation” by Russia. The 51-year-old wrote: “The story about a Ukrainian sabotage group in the Russian Federation is a classic deliberate provocation. Russia wants to scare its people to justify attacking another country and increasing poverty after the war year. The partisan movement in the Russian Federation is growing stronger and more aggressive. Fear your partisans…”

Attack in Russia: Ukrainian government addresses Moscow

Meanwhile, commentators on Twitter speculated about a possible “false flag” action. Annette Werberger, professor of Eastern European literatures at the European University Viadrina in Frankfurt (Oder), even saw Gleiwitz in 1939 as a reminder. Nazi Germany had declared war on Poland in September of the same year after an alleged Polish raid on the Gleiwitz radio station, fabricated by the SS. At that time, Gleiwitz was still part of the German Reich.

If the current partisan version is correct, Moscow not only has a huge problem on its own doorstep – but apparently also in ally Belarus. On Sunday (February 26), a Russian A-50 radar reconnaissance aircraft stationed at the Matschulishchi military airport near Minsk was allegedly hit so badly by a drone attack that it was no longer operational. At least that’s what opponents of the Belarusian regime in exile claim, which cannot be independently verified.

Minsk, August 16, 2020: Up to 200,000 people took to the streets against ruler Alexander Lukashenko. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Partisans against Vladimir Putin? Apparently, there was also an attack in Belarus

Loud Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) BYPOL, an organization of former members of the Belarusian security forces that supports the opposition in their own country, claimed responsibility for the attack. BYPOL leader Alexandr Azarov told Belarusian exile media that the attack was carried out by “partisans” using commercially available civilian drones. Said opposition is quite large in Belarus.

For example: On August 16, 2020, in the capital Minsk alone, 200,000 people took to the streets against the ruler Alexander Lukashenko. Lukashenko and Putin are apparently united in their concerns about partisans. (pm)