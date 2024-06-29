Home page politics

From: Karsten-Dirk Hinzmann

Press Split

Vladimir Putin lives like a prince – and fears for his property. Partisans now want to prove how well the dictator’s residence is protected.

Sochi – “114,000 euros annual salary, three cars, a trailer and a 77 square meter apartment: that is all the Kremlin boss wants to own,” writes Ellen Ivits. star-Author had written about the then last tax return of Wladimir Putin According to him, he is officially modesty personified, judged the star.

The truth, however, looks quite different and is guarded by powerful air defense systems, such as the Kyiv Post writes: Russia’s The Bocharov Ruchey government dacha near Sochi, nestled between the blue waters of the Black Sea and the snow-capped mountains of the Caucasus. Crimean Tatars have now set their sights on it – and given the green light to shoot it down.

Protective shield over the potentate’s residence: This Pantsir-S1 air defense system is intended to defend Putin’s villa against attacks; partisans from Crimea now claim to have proven this (archive photo). © IMAGO/RIA Novosti

Partisans discover air defense system in front of Putin’s residence

The partisan movement Atesch reportedly posted on the instant messaging service Telegram announced that they had discovered a Pantsir-S1 air defense system near Sochi, which is supposed to guard the dacha of the Russian dictator. The 96K6 Pantsir-S1 air defense system (alternatively: Pantsyr-S1 or Panzir) is a mobile ground-based short- and medium-range air defense system on wheels or tracks – sometimes also used stationary. The system consists of two machine guns similar to the German Gepard and a total of twelve anti-aircraft missiles with six tubes each to the left and right of the guns. Control is via radar or optical targeting.

“I always have to think of a statement made by Putin in mid-2021. He said at the time, completely without reason, that there is no such thing as happiness in life. That is a strong statement for a political leader who, in principle, should improve people’s lives, give them some kind of ideals and pointers. And then this person says [sinngemäß]: ‘There is no happiness in life. The world is generally a bad, unjust, hard to bear place where the only way of existence is to constantly fight, beat each other and, in extreme cases, kill.'”

According to the magazine Army Technology The Pantsir-S1 system is used to defend civilian or military point and area targets as well as for larger motorized and mechanized units. The defensive weapon targets objects up to ten kilometers high and at distances of up to 20 kilometers. The Pantsir-S1 can also be used against long-range guided missiles. “It has a high probability of being hit, of about 0.7 to 0.95 against all targets,” writes Army Technology.

At the beginning of this year, t-online the information of the Russian investigative journalist group “Dossiercenter” was published as a YouTube video. The team of journalists around the now deceased regime critic Alexei Navalny was able to film the mountain villa near the town of Sochi from the air – at that time, journalists had already suspected that there was an anti-aircraft weapon on the property. The latest pictures of the Atesh partisans seem to confirm this suspicion – however, the Kyiv Post that the Atesch images were unverified.

Nato in danger: Crimea as the starting and possible end point of the Ukraine war

Sochi is located directly on the Black Sea, just over 400 kilometers from Crimea – that is where the conflict between Russia and Ukraine began in 2014, and that is where it could also end at some point – or even for the NATO would mean a rude awakening if Russia were to attack the West from there via Romania. The partisan movement Atesh (“fire” in Crimean Tatar), founded in the summer of 2022, probably played a decisive role in the success of the Ukraine on the CrimeaThe forced recruitment of people from Crimea into Moscow’s armed forces provided the emerging resistance movement with a great opportunity to undermine the Russian army from within, writes Elina Beketova from Centre for European Policy AnalysisRussia is now feeling the effects of this.

Vladimir Putin: The macho image of the Russian president View photo gallery

“Thanks to this information, the Ukrainian armed forces can assess the military capabilities and distribution of forces on Russian territory and plan operations to destroy important military facilities,” Atesh said, according to the Telegram post, calling on Russian soldiers to cooperate, as the Kyiv Post At the beginning of April, she had already reported on the Atesh partisans’ claims via Telegram reported that more S-300 and Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft systems were being deployed in Crimea. Russia is apparently afraid of damage to the Kerch Bridge.

Ukraine has got serious: drone attacks on Moscow – “Terror runs deep”

In the middle of last year, Russian officials seem to have actually taken seriously the idea that Ukrainian drones would reach into Russia – “the fear is deep among many,” the daily News reported in May 2023. Reason enough to recommend that Russian entrepreneurs station their own air defense systems. According to the star Andrei Kartapolov is said to have done this; star-Author Ellen Ivits quoted the chairman of the Defense Committee of the dumathe Russian parliament, that the Ministry of Defense’s resources were concentrated on “covering important state and military facilities” – In addition, according to Kartapolow, the resources of the Ministry of Defense are limitedagain star wrote. According to unconfirmed sources, the Pantsir system will cost around 14 million euros.

According to the online medium, Vladimir Putin is said to have eight private and official residences Russia Beyond can dispose of – the star According to the report, the other residences should or could also have air defense batteries. Referring to information from the Russian Anti-Corruption Foundation claims the Kyiv PostPutin was assigned four residences: the Kremlin, Novo-Ogarevo, Bocharov-Ruchei and Valdai in the Novgorod region. In addition, he is said to have been given a 150 square meter apartment in Moscow. He only owns the almost 80 square meter apartment, which is probably in his birthplace of St. Petersburg. This is also said to include an 18 square meter garage.

Potentate in panic: “Putin is afraid of being attacked with a missile”

The Kremlin has also been better protected since the attack on Ukraine degenerated into a war – the star wants to know that air defenses on various roofs in Moscow surround the seat of government. “They are positioned in such a way that the Kremlin is protected from all sides,” Georgi Alburov, one of Navalny’s allies, told the star. “Putin is genuinely afraid of being attacked by a missile while he is at work.”

Fear and self-doubt seem to be the driving force of the Russian dictator – the Russian soul is deeply hurt, claims Grigori Yudin in the online magazine Decoder“from the world order as a whole, which appears unjust, and consequently from the one who, as senior partner, assumes responsibility for this world, that is, from the USA. These are accusations against the whole world – in the sense that human life is simply poorly constructed,” said the professor at the Moscow School of Social and Economic Sciences (MSSES), who has since been dubbed a “foreign agent.”.

Putin depressed: “And then this person says: ‘There is no happiness in life’”

This state of being offended at the whole world is deeply rooted in Russia, writes Yudin. The projection surface is those who are supposedly responsible for this world: the USA. “The United States did indeed take on global responsibility at a certain point – which was not always crowned with success. And we see that the resentment really does not only exist in Russia.” Yudin reports on a statement made by Putin in mid-2021 in which he regretted the lack of happiness on earth – which Yudin himself says is absurd for a head of government who, in his opinion, should rather convey ideals to a people.

“And then this person says: ‘There is no happiness in life. The world is generally a bad, unjust, hard to bear place, where the only way of being is to constantly fight, fight and, in extreme cases, kill,'” Yudin translates. With the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Bocharov Ruchey government dacha became the only Russian dacha at the government level on the Black Sea and the official residence of the Russian president, as the Kyiv Post writes.

If the Atesch partisans are right, the residence is actually in danger – they have already published their geodata.