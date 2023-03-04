Home page politics

Did partisans expose the Russian military with a hobby drone? Recordings should show how the drone lands on an airfield.

Munich/Minsk – Did a hobby drone destroy a Russian Air Force spy plane? At least that’s what dissident partisans from Belarus claim. According to them, they disabled the Russian reconnaissance plane with an amateur drone. In any case, partisans seem to be playing an increasingly important role in the Ukraine war. Most recently, volunteer corps had allegedly attacked border villages in Russia – and struck down opponents of the regime in Belarus.

Video shows footage: drone lands on spy jet at Belarus airport

What happened now? In a video that has now been released, you can actually see how the drone approaches the plane parked on an airfield runway and even seems to land on the Beriev A-50.

Partisan group “Bypol” claims responsibility for attack on Russian spy jet

The airport is said to be Machulishchy Air Base near the Belarusian capital Minsk. At the end of February, two explosions damaged a Russian Air Force spy plane, Ukrainian and Belarusian military bloggers reported.

It is unclear whether the drone that recorded the video had something to do with it – i.e. whether it was loaded with explosives. The Bypol group, which uploaded the video, claimed responsibility. This consists of former security forces from Belarus. The drone was an amateur device.

The group said: “One of the nine Russian Aerospace Forces AWACS worth $330 million (was destroyed).”

It goes on to say: “These were drones. The participants of the operation are Belarusians. (They have) achieved ‘victory’ and are now safely out of the country. Everyone escaped.”

The plane “is definitely not going anywhere,” he added. Russia, on the other hand, did not comment on the incident. (cgsc)

