There are repeated attacks by resistance groups in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. Now a Russian party office has been attacked.

Kiev – With assassination attempts on soldiers and secret service agents, sabotage actions and other resistance actions, pro-Ukrainian groups in the occupied territories are making a difference Ukraine attention for months. Their alleged latest coup: an attack on an office of the Russian ruling party United Russia, which is behind the power apparatus of Russia head of state Wladimir Putin and is currently preparing for the upcoming elections.

The location of the attack on the morning of February 27th was according to a report from the Ukrainian news site Kyiv Independent the Ukrainian city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region, which has been in existence since the first days of the Ukraine war is under Russian occupation. Because Russia counts the region as part of its national territory, people here should also take part in the Russian presidential elections.

There are also reports from the Russian side about the explosion in Nova Kakhovka. Here, however, we are talking about a Ukrainian drone attack. © Alexander Polegenko/imago-images.de

Drone attack or resistance action: Different representations from both sides

While loud Kyiv Independent While it was reported from the Russian side that the explosion was the result of a drone attack, presumably to cover up the existence of Ukrainian resistance, the Ukrainian Resistance Movement has claimed responsibility for the attack and called for people not to take part in the presidential elections, which they called ” “Propaganda production”. Compatriots who help organize the electoral process would also be “held accountable for their actions.”

According to information on the Ukrainian Resistance Movement's website, the explosions resulting from the attack destroyed part of the entrance area of ​​the party headquarters, which is said to be not far from the planned voting station. The aim of the action was to remind the Russian occupiers of Ukraine's will to resist.

Resistance in the Ukraine War: Partisans repeatedly carry out attacks against Russia

The fact that the resistance movement has targeted the United Russia party for attacks has been loud in recent months Kyiv Independent occurred increasingly. In September 2023, a party office in the town of Polohy in the Zaporizhia region was attacked during a regional election. In October, a party official was killed when a car bomb detonated in Nova Kakhovka.

In addition to attacks on the party, there are also other incidents in which Russian soldiers or FSB officers mysteriously die in the occupied territories of Ukraine. A few weeks ago, for example, there were reports of several dead Russian soldiers who died as a result of consuming prepared alcohol. (saka)