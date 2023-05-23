Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Apparently, Russian partisans are attacking army installations in the Belgorod region. They want nothing less than to overthrow Vladimir Putin.

Munich/Belgorod – What’s going on in the extreme west of Russia, right on the border with Ukraine? According to various reports, Russian partisans attacked the Russian army and state police units in Belgorod Oblast this Monday (May 22).

Russia: Partisans apparently attack Russian army in Belgorod region

Conflicting reports are circulating in Russian, Ukrainian and international media after the explosions in south-west Russia. Such as the Ukrainian news site Ukrainska Pravda citing several telegram channels, the Russian resistance groups “Russian Volunteer Corps” and the “Legion Freedom for Russia” have claimed responsibility for the attacks in Belgorod in the middle of the Ukraine war.

The partisan groups, which say they want to end Vladimir Putin’s regime in Moscow, have also called on the population not to resist. A public statement from the Legion of Freedom for Russia declared: “We are not your enemies. Unlike Putin’s zombies, we don’t touch civilians or use them for our own purposes. Freedom is near!”

Alleged partisans of the “Legion Freedom for Russia” claim responsibility for the attacks in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. © Screenshot [email protected]

Numerous messages and videos with alleged details of the armed incidents in the border region are circulating on Twitter under the hashtag #Belgorod. For example, it is alleged that in the small town of Graivoron, just across the border, a bridge was blown up and the local police station was taken, which cannot be independently verified.

As the Picture writes, the border posts in the villages of Graiworon and Kozinka were attacked. Videos show, among other things, heavily armed men walking through the streets. A video also shows how a combat helicopter, probably from the Russian army, drops low-flying decoys over a residential area. Another video is said to show a helicopter burning and crashing.

Attacks in Belgorod: Terror alert in Russian region after attacks

Moscow and regional administrative units have already commented on the attacks. The regime of an anti-terrorist operation was introduced “from today,” wrote the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, in the news service Telegram. The authorities issued a terror alert. For example, public life will be temporarily restricted and identity papers will be checked more strictly, according to the regional government from the city of the same name Belgorod (around 350,000 inhabitants).

“In order to ensure the safety of citizens of the Belgorod region, the legal regime of anti-terrorist operations has been introduced today, which provides for special measures and temporary restrictions. From checking people’s identity documents to stopping the activity of hazardous production facilities and organizations using explosive, radioactive, chemically and biologically hazardous substances,” Gladkov wrote in his Telegram channel.

Attacks in Belgorod: Kremlin speaks of Ukrainian “sabotage group”

The Kremlin has meanwhile reported the incursion of an alleged Ukrainian “sabotage group” into the Russian border region. The Defense Ministry, the Russian domestic intelligence service FSB and the border officials informed President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. Work is underway to expel and eliminate this “sabotage group from Russian territory”.

Alleged partisans of the “Legion Freedom for Russia” had published a video message on their Telegram channel. One fighter explains: “We want our children to grow up in peace and freedom. That they can travel, study and just be happy in a free country. But that has no place in today’s Putin Russia!” The men wearing Ukrainian badges accuse the Kremlin regime of corruption, among other things.

Russia: There was also resistance in Bryansk Oblast

It is not the first resistance in Russia since the outbreak of the Ukraine war. In early March, suspected Russian partisans attacked two Russian villages in the Bryansk border region. (pm)