From: Jacob von Sass

They annoy Putin in the Ukraine war: Anti-Russia partisans are again attacking the Russian province of Belgorod. Twelve Russians were wounded.

Shebekino – Russian anti-Putin partisans are said to have attacked the town of Shebekino in Belgorod province this week. According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod, twelve people have been wounded and 29 buildings damaged since Wednesday (May 30). Including supposedly a kindergarten. In addition, on Friday (June 2), the Ukrainian military is said to enter a city in Russia came under artillery fire near the border. This was reported by the British daily newspaper The Guardians. However, this information has not yet been independently verified.

Ukraine War: Partisans incite new fighting in Belgorod region

With that they tear Battles in the Belgorod region of Russia not starting what Vladimir Putin’s nerves should continue to strain, in Kyiv on the other hand, it is likely to evoke a positive response. So are the anti-Putin partisans, led by a prominent Russian nationalist, in the Ukraine stationed. Officially, however, they are not under the orders of the Ukrainian president in the Ukraine war Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Anti-Putin partisans attack Shebekino in Belgorod: backlash to Russia’s bombing raids

The partisans are said to have attacked an administration building in Shebekino. However, before firing a rocket at the building, they allowed Russia’s forces to retreat. The attack could be loud The Guardians a reaction to the almost daily Russian bombing raids on Kiev during the Ukraine war. In May alone, the city was hit 17 times with a mix of drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Here aims Moscow primarily aimed at demoralizing the population and depleting the anti-aircraft ammunition stocks.

Although the attacks by the anti-Putin partisans are not classified as militarily significant, they could be a well-conceived diversionary maneuver. Because if the attacks continue, Putin could be forced to redeploy some of his troops back to his own country. Which in turn would mean that the Russian military at the Counter-offensive by Ukraine in the summer would be weakened.

Kremlin responds to attacks by anti-Putin partisans on Belgorod: “terrorist formations”

In response to the attacks on Belgorod, the Kremlin announced that President Vladimir Putin was closely briefed on what was happening. The Ministry of Defense also claims to have repelled the cross-border attacks on Zhebekino and accused Ukraine of deploying “terrorist formations”. These are said to have carried out the “attacks” on Russian territory. (Jacob of Sass)