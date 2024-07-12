La Spezia – «I was born on February 24, 1927. I was still in elementary school, I heard people talking about fascism in my house. It was a regime, a dictatorial system. There was no freedom of thought, of speech. If you disagreed you risked losing your job, ending up in prison. It was my uncle, a worker. I listened in silence, I felt the awareness growing inside me that it was a just fightthat of being free. And so, at 16 I became a partisan courier. Battle name, Franca”. Laura De Fraia passed away at the age of 97. The farewell ceremony will be held at 3:30 pm today, Friday, in the Boschetti hall. The condolences of the institutions and of those who knew and appreciated her values ​​are unanimous. Laura was one of the last courageous women from La Spezia who had firmly embraced the ideals of the Resistance.

“As girls,” she said, “we wanted to make our voices heard, our presence, in the anti-fascist struggle. It was a struggle built in small groups, among people determined to regain freedom, from the Germans and the fascists. They said to me: are you willing to do anything? I said yes». She left Arcola by bicycle. In the basket she put the propaganda material, covered with vegetables, to cross the blockade without being noticed. «We discussed among women, we didn’t want to wait for the Liberation, but to build a different world …». Fear, a lot: but also the strength of those who follow an ideal. Like when, with Mimma Rolla, she brought red flowers to the cemetery, after a comrade had been killed in Ressora. «We fought for the Constitution», she said. The Istituto della Resistenza has released a beautiful interview with her, freely available online. Having put aside the role of the Franca courier, Laura De Fraia put herself at the service of the community, becoming active in politics. She was on the women’s commission of the Communist Party, and was then elected councilor and assessor. She contributed to the creation of the counseling centers, to support women’s right to self-determination. She was present at all the battles for women’s rights, from the use of contraceptives to the interruption of pregnancy. As a courier she met the partisan Aldo Bertoli, who became the love of her life. Many messages of condolence and renewed esteem. The Spi Cgil union, «an example of militancy and political passion». Rifondazione, «his words remain a beacon».

Paolo Putrino writes: «He was a councilor attentive to the humble, in the 70s he replaced welfare with widespread services to people». Vania Cappi: «For me a living memory and part of my degree thesis, he knew how to interpret the present and plan the future». The Resistance Committee: «His example will live forever, with the dream of a more just country». The civic administration through Mayor Pierluigi Peracchini «joins the mourning for the passing of the partisan Franca, recalling her commitment in the fight for the values ​​of democracy, freedom and equality, foundations of the Constitution».

