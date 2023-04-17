Partinico: high school wants to change its name and be called “Impastato”, but the mayor opposes it

The name of Peppino Impastato continues to cause discussion. In Partinico, in the Palermo area, a high school has ended up at the center of controversy for the attempt to put the institute in the name of the communist champion of the anti-mafia, killed by Cosa Nostra in 1978.

A choice which, according to the Corriere del Mezzogiorno, mayor Pietro Rao is clearly opposed to, supported by a centre-right council. The city council will discuss the case on Wednesday, April 19.

Currently the school is named after Santi Savarino, a DC senator with a past as a journalist during fascism, as well as a signatory of the Manifesto of the race. The politician, who died in 1966, was accused of closeness to mafia circles, in particular to the Italian-American boss Frank Coppola. Known as Frank three fingers, he too was from Partinico, like Savarino.

“Finally we were trying to remedy a historical error such as the naming of a high school after an ambiguous character like Santi Savarino”, said Federica Fuoco, secretary of the Communist Refoundation in Partinico, while the “Impastato” city club of the PRC condemned the “serious political act” contrary to the “anti-mafia choice” of the school.