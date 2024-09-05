Parties | Yle’s support survey: Sdp returned as the most popular party

Sdp has returned as the most popular party after the coalition, it turns out About Ylen’s support measurement. Sdp’s support increased by 1.9 percentage points to 22.3 percent.

The Prime Minister’s Party, the Coalition, comes next with 21.9 percent and the Basic Finns with 16.7 percent.

The support for the center, which will come fourth, has decreased by 1.1 percentage points to 10.8 percent. The most noticeable decrease in the measurement is seen in the support of the left-wing coalition, which has decreased by 1.6 percentage points. The party’s support is now 9.3 percent.

Taloustutkimus interviewed more than 2,300 people for the survey between August 12 and August 3. September

The margin of error of the results is a maximum of 2.0 percentage points in each direction.