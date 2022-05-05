Parties Yle’s support poll: Coalition Party continues to lead despite declining support, Left Alliance overtakes Greens

The second most popular party is still the Sdp.

Opposition party The Coalition Party will continue as Finland’s most popular party in Yle’s most recent party in the measurement of support. However, the party’s support fell two percentage points from the previous poll to 24.1 percent.

The second most popular party is the Prime Minister’s Party Sdp, whose support fell 1.1 percentage points to 17.9 per cent. The popularity of third Finns sitting in the opposition rose by 14 percentage points to 14.6 per cent.

Support for the center-sitting government rose more than a percentage point, and the party would now be voted by 13.5 per cent of respondents.

Fifth The ruling Left Party also rarely rose past the Greens in government. Support for the Left Alliance rose by just over half a percentage point to 9.0 per cent. The popularity of the Greens declined slightly and is now 8.8 per cent.

4.3 per cent of respondents would vote for the RKP, 3.3 per cent for the Christian Democrats and 2.3 per cent for the now movement.

A poll conducted by the Economic Survey asked more than 2,650 people which party candidate they would vote for if there were a parliamentary election now. Almost 1990 people reported their party population. The margin of error for the survey is 1.8 percentage points in its direction.

The measurement was carried out between 7 April and 3 May.