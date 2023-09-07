Thursday, September 7, 2023
Parties | Yle's support measurement: The order of the three leading parties remained the same, Sdp narrowly the most popular

September 7, 2023
in World Europe
Parties | Yle’s support measurement: The order of the three leading parties remained the same, Sdp narrowly the most popular

The top three of the most popular parties remained the same compared to the August polls.

The coalition support is on the rise, while basic Finns and Sdp are on the decline, says Ylen published on Thursday endorsement measurement.

Despite the decline, Sdp is still narrowly the most popular party with 21.4 percent support.

The coalition is second on the list with a narrow difference of 0.2 percentage points.

Basic Finns continues as the third most popular party. If the elections were held now, according to the support survey, 18.5 percent of basic Finns would vote. To the one published in mid-August to HS gallup in comparison, there is a decrease of 0.5 percentage points.

After the three largest parties, the most popular parties are the center with 11.5 percent, the Left Alliance with 8.0 percent and the greens with 7.7 percent support.

Remember among the governing parties, Rkp’s support rose by 0.5 percentage points to 4.4 percent, and Christian Democrats’ support remained the same at 4.0 percent.

According to the Yle survey, the total support of the governing parties is about 48.1 percent, while in the HS-gallup in mid-August it was 48.5 percent.

