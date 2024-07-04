Thursday, July 4, 2024
Parties | Yle’s support measurement: Kokoumu returned to number one, even though the party’s support decreased

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 4, 2024
in World Europe
Parties | Yle's support measurement: Kokoumu returned to number one, even though the party's support decreased
SDP, which held the top spot during the spring, fell to second place with 20.1 percent support.

The Prime Minister’s Party kokomum is back as the most popular party in Yle’s latest in support measurement. Last time in March, the support of the coalition that held the top spot in Yle’s support survey was now 21.2 percent.

During the spring, the opposition party SDP held the top spot, which now fell to second place with 20.1 percent support.

The coalition became the most popular party, even though the party’s support decreased by about one percentage point from the previous measurement. However, the biggest loss was experienced by SDP, whose support lost almost three percentage points.

Basic Finns continue in third place, with support now at 15.3 percent. The fourth place is held by the opposition party Center with 12.2 percent support.

The most the left-wing alliance increased its support, with its support rising by more than two percentage points to 11.6 percent. The Left Alliance got the best election result in its history when the party’s chairman Lee Andersson collected a huge number of votes in June’s European elections.

The support of the Greens was 8.3, the RKP’s 3.9 and the Christian Democrats’ 3.7 percent.

Economic research conducted the survey between June 7 and July 2, interviewing nearly 2,500 people. The maximum margin of error is 1.9 percentage points in each direction.

