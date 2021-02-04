Parties Yle’s support measure: Sdp going to the municipal elections as the most popular party

The second largest support in Yle’s measurement is the Basic Finns and the Coalition Party takes the narrow third place.

If municipal elections would be held now, the SDP would be the most popular party with 20.3 percent support, it is clear From Yle’s recent support measurement.

In the measurement of the second largest support, the Basic Finns get 18.8 per cent and the Coalition Party takes the narrow third place with 18.3 per cent support.

Mightily Compared to the previous measurement reflecting support for the parliamentary elections, the support of basic Finns decreased by more than three percentage points. Instead, support for the Coalition Party rose by more than two percentage points.

Support for the city center also rose by more than one percentage point to 12.9 per cent. The center is typically strong in municipal elections.

The support of other parties in the measurement corresponds to the level of Yle’s parliamentary election survey. The support for the Greens is 11.4 per cent, for the Left Alliance 7.2, for the RKP 4.7, for the Christian Democrats 3.0 and for the Movement Nyt 1.4.

Economic research 2,468 people were interviewed for the support survey. The interviews were conducted from 11 January 2021 to 2 February 2021. The measurement error margin is 2.1 percentage points in its direction.