Parties Yle’s municipal election survey: Basic Finns is now the most popular party with 19 percent support

The SDP’s support fell the most of all parties. The Prime Minister’s Party is now the third most popular in Yle’s latest municipal election poll, when it was still the most popular at the beginning of last month.

If municipal elections would now take place, the Basic Finns would be the most popular party with a 19% turnout, Yle’s municipal election support survey published today. At the beginning of March, the party had 18.5 percent support.

The Coalition Party receives the second largest support with 18.8 per cent support. At the beginning of March, the party was supported by 18 percent of Finns.

Yet In the beginning of March the most popular party in Yle’s municipal election rally was the SDP.

Now the Prime Minister’s Party has dropped to third in the most recent measurement. It now has 18 percent support, up from 19.5 percent at the beginning of March. The drop is 1.5 percentage points, the largest of all.

The center (12.5 per cent support) and the Greens (12.1 per cent support) are vying for the fourth largest party. Downtown support fell from the previous poll, the Greens rose slightly.

The Greens are followed by the Left Alliance, whose support fell 1.3 percentage points to 7.8 per cent. Support for GDP did not change from the previous measurement, but remained at 4.3 per cent. Support for the Christian Democrats improved slightly to 4 percent, and support for Liike Nyt fell to 1.3 percent.

Economic research interviewed 2,463 people for Yle’s municipal election survey.

Interviewees were asked which party or faction on the lists they would vote for if the municipal elections were now. 1,617 interviewees said their party position.

The interviews were conducted from March 8 to March 30, 2021.

The measurement error margin is two percentage points in its direction.