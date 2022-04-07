Thursday, April 7, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Parties Yle: The Coalition Party, which continues to be the most popular party, took a wild leap in the poll

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 7, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Of the governing parties, the Sdp was the only one whose support rose.

Coalition continues as the most popular party in Yle in the support survey. Opposition party support rose a whopping 3.5 percentage points to 26.1 per cent.

In second place is the Prime Minister’s Party Sdp, whose support rose by 0.5 percentage points to 19 per cent. The third most popular party was the Basic Finns with 13.6 per cent support. The support of basic Finns caused 2 percentage points.

Of the governing parties, the Sdp was the only one whose support rose. Of the ruling parties, the largest decline was in the center, which has melted 1.1 percentage points since the previous reporting period.

The margin of error for the survey is 1.8 percentage points in its direction.

#Parties #Yle #Coalition #Party #continues #popular #party #wild #leap #poll

See also  History Notebooks containing the greatest secret of mankind were secretly returned to the Cambridge Library - Now Interpol is chasing a mystery returnee who left a message
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

This Old Receipt Just Sold For Over $1 Million

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.