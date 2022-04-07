Parties Yle: The Coalition Party, which continues to be the most popular party, took a wild leap in the poll

Of the governing parties, the Sdp was the only one whose support rose.

Coalition continues as the most popular party in Yle in the support survey. Opposition party support rose a whopping 3.5 percentage points to 26.1 per cent.

In second place is the Prime Minister’s Party Sdp, whose support rose by 0.5 percentage points to 19 per cent. The third most popular party was the Basic Finns with 13.6 per cent support. The support of basic Finns caused 2 percentage points.

Of the governing parties, the Sdp was the only one whose support rose. Of the ruling parties, the largest decline was in the center, which has melted 1.1 percentage points since the previous reporting period.

The margin of error for the survey is 1.8 percentage points in its direction.