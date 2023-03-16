Parties | Yle: Sdp and Perussuomalaiset surpassed the coalition in the image comparison

The coalition held first place in the three previous polls, but now it fell behind the Sdp and Basic Finns.

Sdp and Basic Finns have surpassed the coalition in the comparison of the overall image of the parties.

The results are clear from the party barometer commissioned by the six largest parties, which Kantar Public has done. The results of the party barometer’s image comparison are not public, but Over has received them.

In February’s image comparison, Sdp is at the top, followed by Perusfoomalaiket in second place, the Kokoumu in third place and the Left Alliance in fourth place. The Greens are fifth and the center is sixth, says Yle.

The coalition held first place in the three previous polls. However, according to Yle, the differences between the parties are small in comparison, and the evaluations of the three largest parties are closer to each other than before.

However, the coalition gets the worst places in two areas. The coalition receives the most mentions of the arrogance of the party’s actions (46%) among the six largest parties. The party also receives the fewest mentions of its human-centeredness (18%).

The parties’ image survey is based on fifteen sub-areas and the combined result formed from them. The respondents have been asked, for example, an assessment of the attractiveness or incompetence of the party’s leaders, their trust in the party, and their opinion of the party’s ability to present reasonable and feasible proposals.