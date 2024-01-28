Genoa – The house arrest of the architect Alessandro Cristilli, at the center of the investigation into the sex and drug-based parties that shook Genoa, has been lifted. The professional will have to though go to the barracks every day to sign and, above all, he will not be able to leave the house from 9pm to 6am when he will not be able to meet anyone outside the family circle.

In recent days the architect had been questioned as part of the bis investigation on alleged corruption and influence peddling, involving unknown persons. The file was also born following input from the judge for preliminary investigations who had explained in the order that the two invited influential people in the city to obtain favors in the workplace.

“Against the background of such conduct – the judge wrote – as can be seen from some of Cristilli's telephone calls, there are also motivations of professional utility, because the suspect in no uncertain terms says he has to please people who occupy important positions in the Genoese reality, in the hope of obtaining favors”. Speaking about alleged favors was the escort, also under investigation, Jessica Nikolic who, to one of the girls contacted to participate in an evening, explained on the phone that Cristilli “must embark on a … in practice basically this one has to take some work.”