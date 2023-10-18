Parties with escorts and cocaine, Jessica Nikolic arrives in Court



Genoa – It ended after five hours the river interrogation by Jessica Nikolic, the Genoese escort at the center of the investigation into the cocaine and escort parties organized by the architect Alessandro Cristilli and his accomplice, the fixer Christian Rosolani.

Nikolic, accompanied by her lawyer Leonardo Nicotra, did not want to comment: “We cannot make statements”, explained the lawyer. Nikolic is the escort who recognized the vice-president of the Liguria Region and councilor Alessandro Piana in the photographs shown by the judicial police. The Prosecutor’s Office in light of the media hype surrounding the matter ordered the interrogation to be classified and related documents