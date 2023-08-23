Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Parties | Vasemsistoliitto meeting, Andersson’s and Saramo’s speeches live at 10 o’clock

August 23, 2023
Parties | Vasemsistoliitto meeting, Andersson's and Saramo's speeches live at 10 o'clock

The summer meeting of the parliamentary group of the opposition party Left Alliance will be held in Lohja.

Opposition party The parliamentary group of the left-wing coalition will gather for its summer meeting in Lohja today, Wednesday.

Chairman of the parliamentary group Jussi Saramo and party leader Lee Andersson address their party people at the beginning of the event that starts at 10 o’clock. We will show the speeches live.

Almost all parliamentary parties gather in August for their summer meetings, where they prepare for the autumn of politics and hold policy speeches. They are also currently assembled Basic Finns. On Tuesday they gathered Christian Democrats and center. Tomorrow, Thursday, it is the turn of the parliamentary group of the coalition.

