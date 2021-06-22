Parties Valtonen and Häkkänen of the Coalition Party: Matters resolve possible willingness to co-operate with basic Finns

The change of the chairman of the Basic Finns will not have a direct effect on the Coalition Party’s desire to co-operate with the basic Finns in the future, the Coalition Party’s vice-chairmen Elina Valtonen and Antti Häkkänen estimate.

Basic Finns with a change of chairman there are no direct effects on the Coalition Party’s desire to co-operate with basic Finns in the future, the Coalition Party’s vice-chairmen assess Elina Valtonen and Antti Häkkänen.

“Yes, we have always had the attitude that if you are considering any kind of government cooperation with any party, then the issues will be resolved,” says Valtonen.

Häkkänen also emphasizes that these are things, not people.

“After all, we have said that we can have a factual discussion with all parties, and the program will decide. It’s no secret that, of course, Halla-aho has had a reputation of its own in the party field, ”he says.

Häkkänen says that in general he alienates “posing a person or identity” in politics.

“Of course some people think there are stronger stigmas associated with some people, but I take things for granted.”

Read more: Researcher: Halla-aho’s withdrawal was a “good bet” – this is how his departure will change policy settings

Coalition sat on the board with basic Finns in 2017, when Halla-aho was elected chairman of the party and the party split.

The Center and the Coalition had thus cooperated Timo Soinin with the basic Finns, but did not want to continue it with the basic Finns of Halla-aho.

At that time, the chairman of the Coalition Party Petteri Orpo justified this, for example, by differences in value.

According to Orpo, he could not trust that Halla-aho’s Basic Finns would understand, for example, the importance of inalienable human rights or the rule of law.

“They [arvot] are not political correctness or liturgy, ”Orpo said.

“We do not accept any form of hate speech or discrimination.”

The Coalition also thought that there could be serious challenges to the government’s EU policy if one of the governing parties supported resignation from the Union as a whole.

The orphan is now on sick leave and was not sought to comment on Halla-aho’s departure. He has said recentlythat the Coalition Party is ready to negotiate possible government co-operation with all parties.

At a press conference on Monday, Jussi Halla-aho said that he would no longer run for party chairman at the August party meeting. On the left, Matti Putkonen, an employee of the party office.

Cuckoo says, referring to 2017, that there is no need to chew on the solution of that time.

“But you can’t get anywhere from it, of course Halla-aho has had a tight reputation and certain criminal convictions and others in the background have certainly upset the minds of many. You can’t get anywhere from it. ”

Halla-aholla there are judgments incitement against a group of people and a breach of peace of religion.

Valtosen according to him, the situation at the time involved much more than Halla-aho as party leader.

“It had difficulties in perceiving that ability to cooperate and also Jussi Halla-aho’s opportunity to participate in the work of the board in practice when he was a MEP. In addition, of course, there was the fragmentation within the party, and the kind of gang with which it is usually in traffic. It wasn’t just the locomotive that was the problem back then, ”he says.

Valtonen says that in the future, important issues for the Coalition Party with regard to possible co-operation are, among other things, respect for Finland’s membership in the European Union, human rights and the rule of law, and Finland’s Western integration.

Valtonen also points out that there are still two years to go before the parliamentary elections, and a lot of time will have to happen by then.

Cage In addition to the election of the chairman, what is important about the line choices made by the party will be important at the August party meeting of basic Finns. That, too, affects general political settings.

“Here we have seen some kind of play about whether they are more on the right or on the left in the themes of traditional politics, and that is certainly the big question,” says Häkkänen.

“The basic Finns in Soini were on the left in the economic, social and employment line, and now Halla-aho has brought them to the right again, but there are strong tensions inside in one direction and another.”

Valtonen states that the election of a leader weighs the party’s future once again. Ultimately, however, as with any party, it will only be weighed against potential positions of responsibility.

“Now the Basic Finns have never been responsible with this line-up, so in that sense it is easier to make a policy when you can constantly make your own openings and not have to make compromises or take responsibility for decisions.”