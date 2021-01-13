No Result
Parties Uutissuomalainen: Former Basic Finns are planning a new party – Sinimusta movement to be announced during the beginning of the year

January 13, 2021
A party project called the Blue-Black Movement Registered as an association at the end of Christmas.

Set former Basic Finns or those who have influenced the basic Finnish youth organization are planning to form a new party, says News Finn.

A party project called the Blue-Black Movement Registered as an association at the end of Christmas. According to the register of associations, the movement is chaired by Tuukka Kuru, as Vice – President Olavi Saarelainen and as secretary Terhi Kiemunki.

Saarelainen tells Uutissuomalainen that the party project is scheduled to be announced later in the early part of the year.

Kiemunki was separated from basic Finns in 2017 referring to ambiguities in travel invoices. He had previously been convicted in a district court of incitement against a group of people.

Kuru and Saarelainen have worked, for example, in the former Finnish youth organization, with whom the parent party severed ties last February.

Saarelainen, who acted as Lempäälä’s municipal councilor, is remembered, for example, in a case where the municipality resigned prominently from his social media activities. Saarelainen had used Hitler’s Art Nouveau material as wallpaper for some of his accounts. After the municipality intervened, he changed the background image to a concentration camp.

To the party register has several other new parties in the near future.

The establishment of projects will be facilitated by an amendment to the law that came into force at the beginning of the year, which will allow the 5,000 supporter cards needed to form a party to also be collected electronically.

