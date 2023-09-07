Parties | Tytti Tuppurainen was elected to head the Sdp parliamentary group after Lindtman

Tuppurainen signed up for the race last week on Wednesday after numerous appeals.

The biggest the parliamentary group of the opposition party Sdp has chosen a member of parliament as its new chairman Tytti Tuppurainen.

There was no need to vote on the choice.

In the afternoon, three possible candidates, who served as ministers in the last government period, marched to the meeting Krista KiuruTuppurainen and the group’s current vice-chairman Kim Berg.

“We have a tradition that the group decides, and the election is coming,” Tuppurainen guessed when he came to the meeting.

“I have stated that I am available. There were so many requests that I couldn’t be hard-hearted.”

The group leader of the opposition party gets a lot of visibility in politics and is a key factor, especially in parliamentary debates.

Lark signed up for the race already on Sunday after the Sdp party meeting. Kiuru ran for the position of Sdp chairman, but lost Given to Lindtman. Kiuru told the meeting that he was ready to support the new party chairman from the position of group leader.

“Many have asked me to run for the position of chairman of the parliamentary group at the party meeting. After considering the matter, I have decided that I am ready for candidacy”, Kiuru stated on Sunday, among other things, via the messaging service in X (formerly Twitter).

At the Sdp party meeting at the weekend, no other sure candidates were registered. Congressman Kim Berg already said then that he was considering running as a candidate and has signaled throughout the week that his consideration will continue.

According to Berg, he will tell his position about running for office only at the group meeting.

“I have had very extensive discussions with the members of the group. I calculated that with almost forty members, almost a hundred phone calls have been made in the course of two days. In terms of the continuation, they were very good discussions.”

Turn the competition came on Wednesday evening, when Tuppurainen signed up for the competition. The announcement was a surprise, at least for Berg.

As recently as the weekend, Tuppurainen said that he is not going to pursue the position, but that he will focus on the position of chairman of the parliament’s foreign affairs committee. However, Tuppurainen told the message service on Wednesday evening in Xthat he has been encouraged to run for office.

“I have decided to be available for this task. I want to be a promoter of group unity and cooperation,” he wrote.

Sdp’s parliamentary group has 43 MPs.

Lindtman said when he came to the meeting that whoever is chosen for the position, he has his “full support”.

Sdp is known as a quite divided party, and Kiuru is known to belong to the so-called Marinians, i.e. the previous chairman Sanna Marini close circle. There was also opposition to him in the group.

Tuppurainen served as the European and ownership steering minister of the last government. He is from Oulu and has served as an MP since 2011.