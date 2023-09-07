Parties | Tytti Tuppurainen challenges Krista Kiuru after all and aims for the chairmanship of the Sdp’s parliamentary group

Earlier Tuppurainen announced that he would not apply for the position.

Congressmanchairman of the foreign affairs committee Titti Tuppurainen (sd) has announced that he will run for the leadership of his party’s parliamentary group. He tells about it in the X message service.

“In recent days, I have been encouraged to run for the chairmanship of the Sdp’s parliamentary group. I have decided to be available for this position. I want to be a promoter of group unity and cooperation,” says Tuppurainen.

Previously, only people registered for the race Krista Kiuru. Even on Sunday, Tuppurainen announced that he would not seek the position of chairman.

According to HS’s information, there is also opposition to Kiuru in the Sdp parliamentary group.

Sdp’s parliamentary group will elect its chairman on Thursday.