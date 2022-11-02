By Alexander Winning and Tim Cocks

PRETORIA (Reuters) – Parties to the conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region have agreed to cease hostilities in a dramatic diplomatic breakthrough two years after a war that has killed thousands, displaced millions and left hundreds of thousands of people. thousands facing hunger.

The war, which broke out in November 2020, pits Tigray’s regional forces against Ethiopia’s federal army and its allies, which include forces from other regions and neighboring Eritrea.

African Union mediator Olusegun Obasanjo, welcoming delegates from Tigray’s government and forces to a signing ceremony on Wednesday in the South African capital Pretoria, said the agreement would allow the delivery of humanitarian supplies. Tigra be restored.

Peace talks formally began in Pretoria on 25 October.

Obasanjo, a former Nigerian president who leads the African Union’s mediation team, said implementation of the agreement will be overseen and monitored by a high-level African Union panel. He praised the process as an African solution to an African problem.

Ethiopian government representative Redwan Hussien, who is a national security adviser to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, said all parties must abide by the agreement to the letter.

In response, Tigré delegate Getachew Reda, spokesman for regional authorities, spoke of the large-scale death and destruction in the region and said his hope and expectation is that both sides honor their commitments.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Tim Cocks)