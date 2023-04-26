Wednesday, April 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Parties | The truth party is registered in the party register

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 26, 2023
in World Europe
0
Parties | The truth party is registered in the party register

The Truth Party, for example, considers the EU’s activities largely illegal and opposes corona and vaccine passports.

To the party register the truth party has been marked as a new party. The Ministry of Justice informs about this in its press release.

The Truth Party was able to collect the required 5,000 declarations of support in the party register by the time of Easter.

The party describes in its presentation of the party register that it works “to restore truth, justice and legality”. The seat of the party is Lohja.

“The goal is a non-corrupt Finland and the abolition of the official mafia network. Our values ​​are based on the constitution. Officials must serve the people and not the other way around,” says the introduction.

The Truth Party, for example, considers the activities of the EU largely illegal and advocates a stricter immigration policy. In the party’s opinion, a constitutional court should be established in Finland and corruption should be eradicated better. The party opposes “digital identity”, corona and vaccine passports.

See also  Technology | Sky News: Microsoft is considering thousands of layoffs

The chairman of the Truth Party is Jaana Kavonius.

#Parties #truth #party #registered #party #register

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Morán rules out downloading the Mar Menor aquifer and urges the Community to stop discharges

Morán rules out downloading the Mar Menor aquifer and urges the Community to stop discharges

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result