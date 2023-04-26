Parties | The truth party is registered in the party register

The Truth Party, for example, considers the EU’s activities largely illegal and opposes corona and vaccine passports.

To the party register the truth party has been marked as a new party. The Ministry of Justice informs about this in its press release.

The Truth Party was able to collect the required 5,000 declarations of support in the party register by the time of Easter.

The party describes in its presentation of the party register that it works “to restore truth, justice and legality”. The seat of the party is Lohja.

“The goal is a non-corrupt Finland and the abolition of the official mafia network. Our values ​​are based on the constitution. Officials must serve the people and not the other way around,” says the introduction.

The Truth Party, for example, considers the activities of the EU largely illegal and advocates a stricter immigration policy. In the party’s opinion, a constitutional court should be established in Finland and corruption should be eradicated better. The party opposes “digital identity”, corona and vaccine passports.

The chairman of the Truth Party is Jaana Kavonius.