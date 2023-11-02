Parties | The Sdp advanced by more than three percentage points to the coalition in Yle’s support survey

Sdp increased its support by almost three percentage points from September.

Sdp rose Ylen in the October party support survey the prime minister’s party passed the coalition as the most popular party.

According to the survey, 23.5 percent of Finns would vote for Sdp if parliamentary elections were held now. The figure is the highest support figure for Sdp since the parliamentary elections in April.

A little over 20 percent of Finns would now vote for the coalition. In the spring parliamentary elections, almost 21 percent voted for the coalition. Compared to September, the popularity of the coalition fell by 1.3 percentage points.

Along with the coalition, the Left Alliance also lost its support by 1.3 percentage points. The support of the Left Alliance was 8.5 percent in October.

Third the most popular party is the governing party Basic Finns, whose support leveled off during October.

17.3 percent of Finns would now vote for Basic Finns, which is slightly less than in September. At that time, 17.5 percent of basic Finns supported it. The popularity of basic Finns has fallen by almost three percentage points since the parliamentary elections.

The ruling parties i.e. the combined support of the coalition, Basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats was 45.1 percent in October.

Among the governing parties, only Rkp’s support rose slightly in the month, i.e. by 0.2 percentage points. 4.2 percent of Finns would now vote for Rkp.

The support of the Christian Democrats decreased slightly in the month, and was 3.4 percent in October.

Mightily the support survey was carried out by Taloustutkimus.

It interviewed 2,395 people, of which 1,801 respondents declared their party affiliation. The interviews were conducted as computer-assisted telephone interviews and in an internet panel. The maximum margin of error is ± 2.0% units. The interviews were conducted between the 4th and the 31st. October