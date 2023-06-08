Thursday, June 8, 2023
Parties | The race for the Sdp’s party secretary position has begun, with long-time party influencer Matti Niemi running for office

June 8, 2023
Niemi is currently working as a contact director for the City of Turku.

Turku the city’s liaison director, a long-term Democratic influencer Matti Niemi, 35, has run for Sdp’s next party secretary. Niemi is the first candidate in the party secretary competition.

Niemi has worked in different roles in the party for more than ten years. Sanna Marini (sd) in the government, Niemi served as the prime minister’s special assistant for EU affairs and secretary of the ministerial group until he moved to the city of Turku about a year ago. Niemi has also worked as a special assistant Talk to Urpilainen (sd) and Antti Rintee (sd).

Worked as party secretary of Sdp since 2017 Antton Rönnholm has announced that he will step down from the position at the autumn party meeting. At the meeting, a new chairman will also be elected for the party to replace Sanna Marin, who is leaving her seat.

Sdp’s party meeting will be held on 1-3 September in Jyväskylä.

