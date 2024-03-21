Thursday, March 21, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Parties | The race for the chairman of the Center has started, Tuomas Kettunen is running for office

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 21, 2024
in World Europe
0
Parties | The race for the chairman of the Center has started, Tuomas Kettunen is running for office

The chairman will change, because Annika Saarikko, who is now leading the party, is not seeking another term.

Congressman Tuomas Kettunen will run for chairman of the center at next summer's party meeting in Jyväskylä. Kettunen told about it at a press conference on Thursday morning. He is the first candidate to register for the competition.

Kettunen is a second term member of parliament from the constituency of Oulu. He says that he is worried about the division of Finland in two and especially about the tearing of the left-right division. Kettunen estimates that Finland needs a strong center that works for the unification of a divided nation.

The chairman of the center will change in June, because the current chairman Annika Saarikko announced in mid-February that he would no longer seek an extension.

#Parties #race #chairman #Center #started #Tuomas #Kettunen #running #office

See also  Russian spelling rules are planned to be agreed by 2024
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
ATP Miami, Lorenzo Sonego on the pitch today: time and where to watch the match

ATP Miami, Lorenzo Sonego on the pitch today: time and where to watch the match

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result