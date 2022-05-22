Sunday, May 22, 2022
Parties The party meetings of the Greens and the RDP continue today

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 22, 2022
in World Europe
The Greens will meet in Joensuu, RKP in Turku.

The Greens The party meeting that started yesterday continues today in Joensuu. There will be about 400 party convention representatives and about 200 other participants.

Personnel selections are not made at the meeting, but the most important meeting is the approval of the political program for the next parliamentary term. The guidelines for the political program will be put to the vote today.

The political program describes what the party wants to promote in the election period 2023–2027. It lays the groundwork for the parliamentary election campaign and government negotiations.

The RKP will also continue its own party meeting in Turku, which began yesterday. At its party meeting, the NCB elects the party chairman for the next term, although the Anna-Maja Henriksson the place has not been challenged by anyone.

