Majority of Finns, 60 percent, think Petteri Orpon (kok) that the board succeeded in its task poorly or rather poorly.

One in three thinks that the government’s actions have been good or fairly good.

The information appears from the party barometer survey conducted by the research institute Verian (formerly Kantar Public), which was published on Tuesday.

Members of the coalition and basic Finns are particularly satisfied with the government’s activities. About three quarters of them considered the government to have succeeded. Kookoomus and Perussuomaliket are the largest parties in the government.

Instead the supporters of the smaller government party Rkp seem quite dissatisfied with the government’s actions based on the survey. Fewer than one in five of them considered the government to have succeeded well.

The last time the survey was conducted was in February, when Finland was led by a center-leftist Sanna Marini (sd) board. At that time, satisfaction with the government was higher than today: 49 percent thought it worked well and 44 percent thought it worked poorly.

The survey published on Tuesday also inquired about estimates of whether the government will remain standing until the end of the election period. Finns’ opinions on the matter were exactly divided: 43 percent estimated that the government would remain standing and 43 percent that it would fall before its time.

Neither does the opposition the action does not get much praise from the Finns. 57 percent think that the opposition succeeded at least rather poorly in its task, which is to present alternatives to the government’s policy.

29 percent estimate that the opposition succeeded at least fairly well.